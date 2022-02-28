News

All





Wet Leg Share Video for New Song “Angelica” Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are releasing their self-titled debut album on April 8 via Domino. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Angelica,” via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates (most of which are sold out).

“Angelica” is named after Teasdale’s oldest friend. It was recorded in Chambers’ living room by bandmate Joshua Mobaraki.

“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale says in a press release. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.”

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.”

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

March 2nd – The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

March 3rd – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – sold out

March 4th – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out

March 5th – A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out

March 7th – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

March 10th – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out

March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out

March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out

March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out

March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out

March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ

March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA

March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out

March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out

March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out

March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out

March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out

April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)

April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out

April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out

April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out

April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out

April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out

April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out

April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th – Jaki, Cologne

May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd – Milla, Munich

May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.