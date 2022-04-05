News

Wet Leg Show Off Their Longest, Loudest Scream in the Video for New Song “Ur Mum” Self-Titled Album Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Hollie Fernando



British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are releasing their self-titled debut album this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared what is surely the last pre-release single from the album, “Ur Mum,” via an amusing video for the song. “Ur Mum” features Teasdale showing off her longest, loudest scream. Lava La Rue directed the video, in which Teasdale and Chambers work at a convenience store and have a run in with the cocky singer of another band. Watch it below, followed by Wet Leg’s upcoming tour dates (although most of them are sold out).

Lava La Rue had this to say about the video in a press release: “The ‘Ur Mum’ video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world—sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least 4 songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too. Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings—this concept first came to me when the band took me to IOW for the first time—I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.”

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

Thursday April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (early & late) – sold out

Friday April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out

Saturday April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out

Sunday April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out

Monday April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out

Tuesday April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out

Wednesday April 13th – Bear Tree Records out-store at The Foundry, Sheffield – sold out

April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out

April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th – Jaki, Cologne

May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd – Milla, Munich

May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out

July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette

November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out

November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out

November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

