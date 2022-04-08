Wet Leg – Stream the Debut Album; Read Our Rave Review of It and Our Interview with the Band
Self-Titled Album Out Now via Domino
Apr 08, 2022
Photography by Hollie Fernando
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have released their self-titled debut album today via Domino. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our new interview with the band on the album and yesterday we posted our rave review of Wet Leg. Stream the album below and read the interview here and the review here. Also below are their upcoming tour dates.
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.
Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video.
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
Friday April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
Saturday April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
Sunday April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
Monday April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
Tuesday April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
Wednesday April 13th – Bear Tree Records out-store at The Foundry, Sheffield – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette
November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out
November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out
November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out
November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin
