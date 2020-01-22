Weyes Blood Announces New 2020 “A Lot Has Changed” Tour Dates
Titanic Rising Out Now via Sub Pop
Jan 22, 2020
Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel
Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) released a new album, Titanic Rising, back in April 2019 via Sub Pop, her first album for the label. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Now she has announced some new 2020 tour dates she's dubbing the "A Lot Has Changed" tour. They include some U.S. dates in April, May, July, and August. She also has some dates in Australia and Europe. Check out all the dates below.
Titanic Rising includes "Andromeda," a new song she shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced Weyes Blood shared a self-directed slasher movie video for the new song "Everyday," which was our #1 Song of the Week. The album cover was photographed in a bedroom fully submerged in water, with no CGI. Video was also shared of Weyes Blood performing a new song from the album, "Something to Believe," at Pitchfork's Midwinter Festival in Chicago. Then she shared another new song, "Movies," via a self-directed video in which a movie theater audience magically jump into the film they are watching. "Movies" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Weyes Blood also recently sang guest vocals on a song by Drugdealer, "Honey." Once the album was released album track "Wild Time" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform "Everyday." Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series, doing "Andromeda," "Wild Time," and "Picture Me Better."
In a previous press release Mering described Titanic Rising as "The Kinks meet WWII or Bob Seger meets Enya."
Weyes Blood's last album, Front Row Seat to Earth, made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.
Weyes Blood "A Lot Has Changed" Tour Dates:
Australia/New Zealand 2020 / Winter:
Feb. 23 - Perth, AU - Perth Festival
Feb. 25 - Brisbane, AU - The Zoo
Feb. 26 - Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall
Feb. 28 - Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Zoo Twilights **
Feb. 29 - Wollongong, AU - Farmer & The Owl Festival
Mar. 03 - Sydney, AU - The Factory Theatre
Mar. 04 - Hobart, AU - Odeon Theatre
Mar. 05 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Festival
Mar. 07 - Castlemaine, AU - Theatre Royal
Mar. 08 - Victoria, AU - Golden Plains Festival
Mar. 13 - Wellington, NZ - New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *
Mar. 14 - Auckland, NZ - Auckland Town Hall *
Mar. 15 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Town Hall *
* w/ Aldous Harding
** w/ Julia Jacklin
U.S. 2020 / Spring:
Apr. 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Apr. 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella
May 01 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
May 02 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
May 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
May 05 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
May 06 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
May 08 - Dallas, TX - Trees
May 10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
May 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
May 12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
May 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Europe 2020 / Spring:
Jun. 03-07 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
Jun. 08 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
Jun. 10 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Jun. 14 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret Festival
Jun. 16 - Cork, IE - Cork Midsummer Festival
Jun. 17 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Jun. 19 - Istanbul, TU - Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival
U.S. 2020 / Summer:
Jul. 31 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Aug. 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Aug. 04 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Aug. 08 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle
Aug. 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Aug. 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Aug. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Aug. 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
