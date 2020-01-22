News

Weyes Blood Announces New 2020 “A Lot Has Changed” Tour Dates Titanic Rising Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel



Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) released a new album, Titanic Rising, back in April 2019 via Sub Pop, her first album for the label. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Now she has announced some new 2020 tour dates she's dubbing the "A Lot Has Changed" tour. They include some U.S. dates in April, May, July, and August. She also has some dates in Australia and Europe. Check out all the dates below.

Pick up our current print issue (the My Favorite Album Issue) to read our interview with Weyes Blood on her all-time favorite album.

Titanic Rising was also our joint Album of the Week and you can read our rave review of it here.

Titanic Rising includes "Andromeda," a new song she shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced Weyes Blood shared a self-directed slasher movie video for the new song "Everyday," which was our #1 Song of the Week. The album cover was photographed in a bedroom fully submerged in water, with no CGI. Video was also shared of Weyes Blood performing a new song from the album, "Something to Believe," at Pitchfork's Midwinter Festival in Chicago. Then she shared another new song, "Movies," via a self-directed video in which a movie theater audience magically jump into the film they are watching. "Movies" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Weyes Blood also recently sang guest vocals on a song by Drugdealer, "Honey." Once the album was released album track "Wild Time" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform "Everyday." Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series, doing "Andromeda," "Wild Time," and "Picture Me Better."

In a previous press release Mering described Titanic Rising as "The Kinks meet WWII or Bob Seger meets Enya."

Weyes Blood's last album, Front Row Seat to Earth, made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

Read our interview with Weyes Blood on Front Row Seat to Earth (from our Best of 2016 Issue).

Also read our The End interview with Weyes Blood about endings and death.

Weyes Blood "A Lot Has Changed" Tour Dates:



Australia/New Zealand 2020 / Winter:

Feb. 23 - Perth, AU - Perth Festival

Feb. 25 - Brisbane, AU - The Zoo

Feb. 26 - Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall

Feb. 28 - Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Zoo Twilights **

Feb. 29 - Wollongong, AU - Farmer & The Owl Festival

Mar. 03 - Sydney, AU - The Factory Theatre

Mar. 04 - Hobart, AU - Odeon Theatre

Mar. 05 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Festival

Mar. 07 - Castlemaine, AU - Theatre Royal

Mar. 08 - Victoria, AU - Golden Plains Festival

Mar. 13 - Wellington, NZ - New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *

Mar. 14 - Auckland, NZ - Auckland Town Hall *

Mar. 15 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Town Hall *

* w/ Aldous Harding

** w/ Julia Jacklin



U.S. 2020 / Spring:

Apr. 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Apr. 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella

May 01 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

May 02 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

May 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 05 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 06 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 08 - Dallas, TX - Trees

May 10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

May 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

May 12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad



Europe 2020 / Spring:

Jun. 03-07 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

Jun. 08 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

Jun. 10 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Jun. 14 - Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret Festival

Jun. 16 - Cork, IE - Cork Midsummer Festival

Jun. 17 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Jun. 19 - Istanbul, TU - Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival



U.S. 2020 / Summer:

Jul. 31 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Aug. 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Aug. 04 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Aug. 08 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle

Aug. 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Aug. 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Aug. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Aug. 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

