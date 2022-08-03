Whitmer Thomas Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “Rigamarole”
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Due Out October 21 via Hardly Art
Aug 03, 2022
Photography by Michael Delaney
Whitmer Thomas has announced the release of a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which will be out on October 21 via Hardly Art. Thomas has also announced a tour in support of the album, and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Rigamarole.” View the video, directed by Thomas alongside Clay Tatum, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Thomas states: “‘Rigamarole’ is a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it. If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
He adds, regarding the album: “As a comic, I used to test out new songs during sets to see if the funny bits were hitting, but since I wrote this in isolation I ended up writing lyrics and worrying less about making jokes.”
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was was produced by Jay Som. “Rigamarole” features additional musical contributions from Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford.
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Tracklist:
1. Most Likely
2. Rigamarole
3. Everything That Feels Good Is Bad
4. Big Truck
5. Pop Fly
6. Cooler When I’m Sick
7. Pinwheel
8. Stick Around
9. South Florida
10. Navel Gazey
11. Bushwhacked
Whitmer Thomas 2022 Tour Dates (with Al Menne):
10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/25 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
10/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood
11/6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.
11/8 - Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub
11/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club
