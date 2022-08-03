News

Whitmer Thomas Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “Rigamarole” The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Due Out October 21 via Hardly Art

Photography by Michael Delaney



Whitmer Thomas has announced the release of a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which will be out on October 21 via Hardly Art. Thomas has also announced a tour in support of the album, and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Rigamarole.” View the video, directed by Thomas alongside Clay Tatum, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Thomas states: “‘Rigamarole’ is a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it. If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

He adds, regarding the album: “As a comic, I used to test out new songs during sets to see if the funny bits were hitting, but since I wrote this in isolation I ended up writing lyrics and worrying less about making jokes.”

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was was produced by Jay Som. “Rigamarole” features additional musical contributions from Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford.

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Tracklist:

1. Most Likely

2. Rigamarole

3. Everything That Feels Good Is Bad

4. Big Truck

5. Pop Fly

6. Cooler When I’m Sick

7. Pinwheel

8. Stick Around

9. South Florida

10. Navel Gazey

11. Bushwhacked

Whitmer Thomas 2022 Tour Dates (with Al Menne):

10/24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/25 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood

11/6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

11/8 - Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub

11/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

11/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club

