Whitney and Waxahatchee Team Up to Cover John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” Whitney Also Cover SWV’s “Rain” and Announce Livestream Concert

Whitney (Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek) have teamed up with Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) to cover John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The duo have also covered SWV’s “Rain.” Check out both covers below.

In a press release Kakacek had this to say about the John Denver cover: “We knew that Katie was destined to sing this with us. We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe. Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect.”

Ehrilch had this to say about the SWV cover: “My relationship with SWV goes back to my UMO days, when I was 19 in the van and listening to ‘Right Here.’ I've been obsessed with them since I was a teenager. The song interpolates Jaco Pastorious' ‘Portrait of Tracy,’ which is one of my favorite basslines ever.”

Whitney has also announced a ticketed livestream event via NoonChorus. It will happen on Thursday June 4 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. Proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA - NIVASSOC.org). Tickets are available at: www.noonchorus.com/whitney/.

Whitney released a new album, Forever Turned Around, back in August 2019 via Secretly Canadian.

