Whitney Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “REAL LOVE”
SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian
Jun 16, 2022
Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have announced the release of a new album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “REAL LOVE,” in addition to announcing a tour in support of the album. View the Aaron Brown-directed video for “REAL LOVE” below, along with the album’s cover art/tracklist and full list of tour dates.
The duo speak about the new album in a press release: “We had time to just sit and watch the body of work grow in real time. We were just stacking stronger and stronger songs on top of each other. Our favorite way to make records, the way we made the first one.”
Ehlrich adds regarding the new single: “Max and I wrote ‘REAL LOVE’ in June 2021 right after a cross country move back to Chicago. I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation. I’ve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it. During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and we’re so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”
SPARK features production from Brad Cook and John Congleton. Whitney’s previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.
SPARK Tracklist:
1. NOTHING REMAINS
2. BACK THEN
3. BLUE
4. TWIRL
5. REAL LOVE
6. MEMORY
7. SELF
8. NEVER CROSSED MY MIND
9. TERMINAL
10. HEART WILL BEAT
11. LOST CONTROL
12. COUNTY LINES
Whitney Tour Dates:
Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie
Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle
Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CN @ Mascotte
Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX
Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
