Whitney Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “REAL LOVE” SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have announced the release of a new album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “REAL LOVE,” in addition to announcing a tour in support of the album. View the Aaron Brown-directed video for “REAL LOVE” below, along with the album’s cover art/tracklist and full list of tour dates.

The duo speak about the new album in a press release: “We had time to just sit and watch the body of work grow in real time. We were just stacking stronger and stronger songs on top of each other. Our favorite way to make records, the way we made the first one.”

Ehlrich adds regarding the new single: “Max and I wrote ‘REAL LOVE’ in June 2021 right after a cross country move back to Chicago. I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation. I’ve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it. During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and we’re so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”

SPARK features production from Brad Cook and John Congleton. Whitney’s previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.

SPARK Tracklist:

1. NOTHING REMAINS

2. BACK THEN

3. BLUE

4. TWIRL

5. REAL LOVE

6. MEMORY

7. SELF

8. NEVER CROSSED MY MIND

9. TERMINAL

10. HEART WILL BEAT

11. LOST CONTROL

12. COUNTY LINES

Whitney Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 29 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Sat. Oct. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Mon. Oct. 3 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

Tue. Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Fri. Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

Sat. Oct. 8 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

Sun. Oct. 9 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tue. Oct. 11 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

Wed. Oct. 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 14 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Sat. Oct. 15 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Mon. Oct. 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Wed. Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Thu. Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Sun. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Oct. 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Tue. Oct. 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Oct. 26 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Fri. Oct. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun. Oct. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sun. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Tue. Nov. 8 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Fri. Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle

Sat. Nov. 12 - Zurich, CN @ Mascotte

Sun. Nov. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Tue. Nov. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

Wed. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Nov. 17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Fri. Nov. 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Sat. Nov. 19 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Sun. Nov. 20 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Nov. 22 - Bristol, UK @SWX

Wed. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Thu. Nov. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Fri. Nov. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Sun. Nov. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy

Thu. Dec. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Fri. Dec. 9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Dec. 11 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Thu. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

Fri. Dec. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

Wed. Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Dec. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

