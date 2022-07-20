Whitney Perform “REAL LOVE” on “Jimmy Kimmel”
SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by ABC/Randy Holmes
Last night, Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) made their debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! They performed the track “REAL LOVE” from their forthcoming album, SPARK. View the performance below.
Whitney shared “REAL LOVE” upon announcement of the album in June, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.
