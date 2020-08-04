 Whitney Share a Cover of David Byrne and Brian Eno’s “Strange Overtones” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020  
Whitney Share a Cover of David Byrne and Brian Eno’s “Strange Overtones”

Candid out August 14th on Secretly Canadian

Aug 04, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Whitney have shared their newest cover, David Byrne and Brian Eno’s “Strange Overtones,” off of their forthcoming Candid, an album of covers featuring the band’s favorite songs, set to be released next week via Secretly Canadian. Whitney consists of Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, and the pair have already shared three other songs appearing on the album: covers of The Roche’s “Hammond Song,” the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” featuring Waxahatchee, and SWV’s “Rain.” Listen to “Strange Overtones” below.

Speaking on the cover in a press release, Kakacek says: “The most fun part of recording this was figuring out the solo. Malcolm slayed it on the piano and having him tackle it made so much sense even though this is the first time we've ever had a keys solo on a recorded track. I remember after his take, which killed, he said, ‘I went into it thinking Bruce Hornsby but I came out of it thinking Bruce Springsteen.”

Candid aims to honor and act as a testament to the artists and the songs that shaped Whitney as a band. Elrich notes in a press release, “One thing we realized is how these songwriters could make amazing songs with so much simplicity. Taking these skeletons and working with this incredible material means we're keeping our chops and staying tight as a band.”

A year ago Whitney released Forever Turned Around. “Giving Up” was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “Valleys (My Love)”—it was our #1 for that Songs of the Week, in fact. Not to mention “Used to Be Lonely,”  was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Forever Turned Around is Whitney’s second album, the follow-up to 2016’s debut album, Light Upon the Lake

Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.

