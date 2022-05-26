 Why Bonnie Announce Debut Album, Share Video for Title Track “90 in November” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 26th, 2022  
Why Bonnie Announce Debut Album, Share Video for Title Track “90 in November”

90 in November Due Out August 19 via Keeled Scales

May 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Grace Pendleton
Why Bonnie have announced the release of their debut album, 90 in November, which will be out on August 19 via Keeled Scales. They have also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Shelby Bohannon-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I wanted to capture the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the landscape that shaped you while still dealing with the anxieties of what lies ahead,” states lead singer Blair Howerton regarding the title track in a press release. “Nostalgia always hits with a flash of disjointed memories—like speeding down the highway or sweating in the Texas heat.”

In 2020, the band released their EP Voice Box.

90 in November Tracklist:

1. Sailor Mouth
2. Galveston
3. Nowhere LA
4. Hot Car
5. Silsbee
6. 90 In November
7. Healthy
8. Sharp Turn
9. Lot’s Wife
10. Superhero

