Why Bonnie Share New Single “Nowhere, LA” 90 in November Due Out August 19 via Keeled Scales

Photography by Grace Pendleton



Why Bonnie have shared a new single, “Nowhere, LA.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming debut album, 90 in November, which will be out on August 19 via Keeled Scales. Listen below.

Band member Blair Howerton states in a press release: “Inspired by a true story of breaking down in the middle of nowhere Louisiana with an ex, this song is about looking at a relationship in the rear view mirror. Once you’re further away from a place, you can see it all more clearly and with a bit more understanding.”

Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.”

