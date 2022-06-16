News

Why Bonnie Share Two New Singles: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car” 90 in November Due Out August 19 via Keeled Scales

Photography by Grace Pendleton



Why Bonnie have shared two new singles: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” They are the latest releases from the band’s forthcoming debut album, 90 in November, which will be out on August 19 via Keeled Scales. Listen below.

Band member Blair Howerton states in a press release that “Sailor Mouth” is “about growing around your memories. Your foundation never changes but your relationship to it is always evolving.” Howerton adds, regarding “Hot Car”: “We wanted to include a contrast to the sunny disposition of the album. ‘Hot Car’ is meant for those quiet, contemplative, solo night drives.”

Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

