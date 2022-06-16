Why Bonnie Share Two New Singles: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car”
90 in November Due Out August 19 via Keeled Scales
Jun 16, 2022
Photography by Grace Pendleton
Why Bonnie have shared two new singles: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” They are the latest releases from the band’s forthcoming debut album, 90 in November, which will be out on August 19 via Keeled Scales. Listen below.
Band member Blair Howerton states in a press release that “Sailor Mouth” is “about growing around your memories. Your foundation never changes but your relationship to it is always evolving.” Howerton adds, regarding “Hot Car”: “We wanted to include a contrast to the sunny disposition of the album. ‘Hot Car’ is meant for those quiet, contemplative, solo night drives.”
Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Parker Gispert Announces New Album ‘Golden Years,’ Shares Album’s Title Track (News) — Parker Gispert
- John Lithgow on co-starring with Jeff Bridges on “The Old Man” and the Legacy of “3rd Rock From the (Interview) — John Lithgow
- Why Bonnie Share Two New Singles: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car” (News) — Why Bonnie
- The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “Up the Bracket” (News) — The Libertines
- DC Gore Shares Video for New Single “Sisyphus” (News) — DC Gore
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.