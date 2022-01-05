News

Widowspeak Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Everything Is Simple” The Jacket Due Out in March

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Folk-rock band Widowspeak have announced the release of a new album, The Jacket, which is due out in March. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Everything Is Simple.” Watch the OTIUM-directed video and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

The band state in a press release: “At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it. Everything feels less complicated because you’re oriented wholly toward that potential. It’s undefined, and that makes it easier to understand, because you can’t see the problems yet. As time goes on, you learn more, you experience more, and you see where the limitations exist: not even necessarily ones imposed upon you, but where you draw your own lines. Maybe you can’t see what was holding you back until it’s in the past, and by then others’ perspectives contradict your own. Everyone is constructing their own versions of reality. The song was originally going to feed into the drama of the imaginary band, but it’s about our own band too. I was thinking about how I’m an inherently unreliable narrator about my own life, and at the same time maybe there are no ‘true’ stories.”

Director OTIUM adds that the video is “centered around the idea of trying, knowing that even if things turn out differently than you intend, the very act itself is what you are striving to achieve.”

Widowspeak’s previous album, Plum, came out in August 2020 via Captured Tracks. It featured the album’s title track (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Money,” “Breadwinner” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Even True Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

The Jacket Tracklist:

1. While You Wait

2. Everything Is Simple

3. Salt

4. True Blue

5. The Jacket

6. Unwind

7. The Drive

8. Slow Dance

9. Forget It

10. Sleeper

