Widowspeak Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Money” Plum Due Out August 28 via Captured Tracks





Widowspeak have announced a new album, Plum, and shared a new single from it, “Money,” with an accompanying video. Plum is due out August 28 via Captured Tracks. “Money” follows the release of their first single in three years, “Breadwinner,.” which is also featured on the album and was one of our Songs of the Week. Check out “Money” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The duo features singer/songwriter Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas. Plum was recorded last winter by Sam Evian at his Flying Cloud studio in the Catskills, New York, and mixed by Ali Chant.

Hamilton had this to say about “Money” in a press release: “I’ve been thinking a lot about the things we tell ourselves in order to ‘forget’ the toll of our collective actions: whatever makes it easier to forgive what we’re complicit in. Some of that is related to the environment and how people have trained themselves to tune out ‘environmentalist propaganda.’ We made part of the video at a park in Kingston, NY and the archival footage is mostly pulled from films aimed at employees or shareholders of various industries. The narration for many of them (forestry, agriculture, mining, energy) was surprisingly concerned with the dangers of an environment out of balance… Shows you that we haven't learned much in the last 70 years. On the other hand, the lyrics are also about capitalism and how it trains us to see everything in terms of value, even our experiences, and we get so caught up in seeking some sort of return on investment that we ignore the damage we inflict (on people, on ourselves, on the planet).”

Plum Tracklist:

1. Plum

2. The Good Ones

3. Money

4. Breadwinner

5. Even True Love

6. Amy

7. Sure Thing

8. Jeanie

9. Y2K

