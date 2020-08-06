News

Widowspeak Share New Single “Even True Love” Plum Due Out August 28 via Captured Tracks





Folk-rock band Widowspeak have a new album, Plum, coming out August 28 via Captured Tracks. Today, they’ve shared the sunshine-y single “Even True Love” via a head in the clouds (literally) lyric video. Check it out below.

“Even True Love” has all the ingredients for a pensive drive down an open road: breezy riffs, a swaying rhythm and lead singer Molly Hamilton’s calming voice recognizing that life can be unpredictable: “Even true love,” she sings, “you can’t take it with you”

“Prior to writing ‘Even True Love,’ I’d been sitting with some existential dread for the last year or so; honestly, sort of overwhelmed by the recognition that life is absurd and finite,” says Hamilton in a press release. “The song itself is upbeat, kind of cruising. I was thinking about those youth-glorifying ‘yolo’ type songs and that big mood, but also feeling like there’s so much more to it than that. Maybe because they only live once, humans tend to want to possess things: objects, success, money, experiences, people. True Love. Amassing the most and best of whatever while you can. But that never really landed with me; I think this one is more about being present with the unknown, letting things go a little more, trying not to hold on too tight.”

Widowspeak have previously shared the title track “Plum” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), along with “Money” and “Breadwinner” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Plum is Widowspeak’s first release in three years since 2017’s Expect the Best.

