Widowspeak Share Video for New Single “The Jacket” The Jacket Due Out March 11 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Folk-rock band Widowspeak have shared a video for their latest single, “The Jacket.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on March 11 via Captured Tracks. View the OTIUM-directed video below.

“‘The Jacket’ is about things we choose, dress up in and adopt as symbols of who we are,” the band state in a press release. “Things that become objects loaded with meaning until we eventually lose or discard them, grow out of them. It’s a literal jacket in the song, and in the context of the storyline represents all the cliches (imagined and real) of being in a band, rock and roll, youth, projecting ‘cool’ (or thinking you do), and believing in the power of symbols and costume to help find and define your true self.

“Eventually you move on from the moment, and the sorts of places and experiences and relationships tied to that time, when the jacket was your favorite thing in the world and felt like a part of you. It’s hard to let go. But you notice you aren’t that person anymore. The jacket, and everything it represented, was left behind somewhere along the way.”

Widowspeak previously shared album tracks “Everything Is Simple” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “While You Wait” (also one of our Songs of the Week). Their previous album, Plum, came out in August 2020 via Captured Tracks.

