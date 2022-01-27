News

Widowspeak Share Video for New Single “While You Wait” The Jacket Due Out March 11 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Folk-rock band Widowspeak have shared a video for their new single, “While You Wait.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album The Jacket, which will be out on March 11 via Captured Tracks. Watch the OTIUM-directed video below.

In a press release, the band describe their new song as being “sort of the opening credits scene, when the main character is going to their job and seeing the shift change of the city in the very early morning. Then in the second verse, they are leaving work and seeing nightlife start up again. Those simultaneous experiences are like cities within a city; there’s always someone ending their day as someone else’s is starting. It’s also about the day-to-day work that supports more creative pursuits, and how when that’s out of balance it can feel like you are on the outside looking in.”

Widowspeak shared the track “Everything Is Simple” upon the album’s announcement earlier this month. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Plum, came out in August 2020 via Captured Tracks. It featured the album’s title track (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Money,” “Breadwinner” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Even True Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

