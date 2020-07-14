 Widowspeak Shares Video for New Song “Plum” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 14th, 2020  
Widowspeak Shares Video for New Song “Plum”

Plum Due Out August 28 via Captured Tracks

Jul 14, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela
Widowspeak shared the title track from their upcoming album, Plum, due August 28 via Captured Tracks. “Plum,” the third single featured on the album, was shared with an accompanying video. It follows singles “Money,” and “Breadwinner,” Check out “Plum” below. 

The duo features singer/songwriter Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas. Plum was recorded last winter by Sam Evian at his Flying Cloud studio in the Catskills, New York, and mixed by Ali Chant. 

Hamilton had this to say about “Plum” in a press release: “I wrote ‘Plum’ about wanting to be more comfortable and casual with thoughts I tend to avoid. Especially when I’m feeling very out-of-step with the world, there’s no use in being nostalgic for “the end of an era” or being afraid of what could happen. But, avoiding the present is kind of my default. I’m trying to be more aware that everyone is on its own trajectory, in its own time, slowly becoming something or becoming nothing.”


 

