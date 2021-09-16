News

All





Wiki Shares New Song “Promised” (Feat. MIKE) Navy Blue-Produced Album Half God Due Out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise

Photography by Cameron Grace Carter



NYC-based rapper Wiki has shared a new song titled “Promised,” featuring MIKE. It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album Half God, which was entirely produced by producer/rapper Navy Blue and will be out on October 1 via Wiki’s own label, Wikset Enterprise. Listen to “Promised” below.

Upon the announcement of Half God, Wiki shared the songs “Roof” and “Remarkably.” His most recent album, Telephonebooth (a collaboration with producer NAH), came out earlier this year on Wikset Enterprise.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.