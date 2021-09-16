 Wiki Shares New Song “Promised” (Feat. MIKE) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Wiki Shares New Song “Promised” (Feat. MIKE)

Navy Blue-Produced Album Half God Due Out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise

Sep 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cameron Grace Carter
NYC-based rapper Wiki has shared a new song titled “Promised,” featuring MIKE. It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album Half God, which was entirely produced by producer/rapper Navy Blue and will be out on October 1 via Wiki’s own label, Wikset Enterprise. Listen to “Promised” below.

Upon the announcement of Half God, Wiki shared the songs “Roof” and “Remarkably.” His most recent album, Telephonebooth (a collaboration with producer NAH), came out earlier this year on Wikset Enterprise.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

