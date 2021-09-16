Wiki Shares New Song “Promised” (Feat. MIKE)
Navy Blue-Produced Album Half God Due Out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise
Sep 15, 2021
Photography by Cameron Grace Carter
NYC-based rapper Wiki has shared a new song titled “Promised,” featuring MIKE. It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album Half God, which was entirely produced by producer/rapper Navy Blue and will be out on October 1 via Wiki’s own label, Wikset Enterprise. Listen to “Promised” below.
Upon the announcement of Half God, Wiki shared the songs “Roof” and “Remarkably.” His most recent album, Telephonebooth (a collaboration with producer NAH), came out earlier this year on Wikset Enterprise.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Snail Mail Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Album Title Track “Valentine” (News) — Snail Mail
- The War on Drugs Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius) (News) —
- Wide Eyed: A Preview (News) —
- Enjoy the View (Review) — We Were Promised Jetpacks
- By the Time I Get to Phoenix (Review) — Injury Reserve
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.