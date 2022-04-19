News

Wilco Announce Massive “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” Reissue, Performed “Poor Places” on “Colbert” Reissue Due Out September 16 via Nonesuch and Features 82 Previously Unreleased Tracks; Listen to 2002 Live Recording of “Reservations”

Photography by Charles Harris



Wilco have announced a massive 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot that features a whopping 82 previously unreleased tracks, including a 2002 live recording of “Reservations,” which they have shared today. Last night they performed the album’s “Poor Places” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The reissue is due out September 16 via Nonesuch. Below check out the Colbert performance and live take on “Reservations,” which was recorded at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO on July 23, 2002, followed by the reissue’s tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates performing the album in full.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was initially released online for free on Wilco’s website in 2001 after the band had issues with their original label, Reprise. The album then got an official release in April 2002 on Nonesuch. All of which was chronicled in the 2002 documentary, I Am Trying to Break Your Heart. The reissue includes demos, drafts, and instrumentals, as well as a 2002 concert and a 2001 radio performance and interview.

In his new liner notes for the reissue, as excerpted in the press release, Bob Mehr writes: “In the wake of 9/11, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot would be burdened with unintended meaning. The disc had originally been scheduled for a September 11 release. Its cover—a Sam Jones-shot image of Chicago’s twin Marina Towers angled in looming fashion—bore an eerie resemblance to the felled World Trade Center towers. And the songs—with titles like ‘Ashes of American Flags’ and ‘War on War,’ and lyrics about how ‘tall buildings shake, sad voices escape’—took on a terrible new resonance.”

The band’s annual Solid Sound Festival will take place this May, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, among many others. Their previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Reissue Tracklists:

11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart Kamera Radio Cure War on War Jesus, Etc. Ashes of American Flags Heavy Metal Drummer I’m the Man Who Loves You Pot Kettle Black Poor Places Reservations

Digital/CD remastered by Bob Ludwig, Gateway Mastering Studio, Portland, ME

Remastered for vinyl and cut by Chris Bellman, Bernie Grundman Mastering, Los Angeles, CA American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve) Venus Stopped the Train Poor Places I Am Trying to Break Your Heart American Aquarium Cars Can’t Escape Kamera War On War * I’m the Man Who Loves You * Ashes of American Flags Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) Shakin’ Sugar Let Me Come Home Poor Places Reservations

*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7” Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) I Am Trying to Break Your Heart Kamera Radio Cure War on War Venus Stopped the Train I’m the Man Who Loves You The Good Part Pot Kettle Black Ashes of American Flags Poor Places Shakin’ Sugar Reservations Cars Can’t Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) I Am Trying to Break Your Heart Kamera Radio Cure War on War Jesus, Etc. Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) Heavy Metal Drummer I’m the Man Who Loves You Pot Kettle Black Poor Places Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down) Lost Poem Demo I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down Has Anybody Seen My Pencil? The Good Part A Magazine Called Sunset A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track) Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve) Kamera I’m the Man Who Loves You I Am Trying to Break Your Heart Jesus, Etc. Reservations (Backing Track) Let Me Come Home (Synth) Ooby Dooby

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart I’m the Man Who Loves You War on War Kamera Radio Cure A Shot in the Arm She’s a Jar I’m Always in Love Sunken Treasure Jesus, Etc. Heavy Metal Drummer Pot Kettle Black Ashes of American Flags Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) Reservations California Stars Red-Eyed and Blue I Got You (At the End of the Century) Misunderstood Far, Far Away Outtasite (Outta Mind) I’m a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1 War on War (Live in Studio) Interview, Pt. 2 Interview, Pt. 3 I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) * Interview, Pt. 4 Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio) Interview, Pt. 5 She’s a Jar (Live in Studio) Interview, Pt. 6 Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)

*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK



Booklet: New liner notes by Bob Mehr. Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski.

8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition Tracklist:

82 previously unreleased tracks (see above tracklists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO



Booklet: New liner notes by Bob Mehr. Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski.

7 LP Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

39 previously unreleased tracks (see above tracklists)



Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO



Booklet: New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Digital Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

39 previously unreleased tracks (see above tracklists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

2 LP Version Tracklist:

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

2 CD Expanded Edition Tracklist:

18 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks:

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) I’m the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Shakin’ Sugar (American Aquarium Version) Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version) Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version) Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version) Cars Can’t Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Digital Edition Tracklist:

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Tuesday, April 19 – New York, NY, United Palace

Wednesday, April 20 – New York, NY, United Palace

Friday, April 22 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

Saturday, April 23 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

Sunday, April 24 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

Additional 2022 Wilco Tour Dates:

Fri. May 27 - Sun. May 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Mon. Jun. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Fri. Jun. 17 - Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Sat. Jun. 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Wed. Jun. 22 - Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

