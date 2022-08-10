News

All





Wilco Announce Reykjavik Residency, Share Live Version of “Ashes of American Flags” Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Version Due Out September 30 via Nonesuch

Photography by Peter Crosby



Wilco have announced a residency at Eldborg Hall at Harpa in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 8, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting on August 30 at noon CST. The band have also shared a live 2001 WXRT Recording of “Ashes of American Flags,” from their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Listen below.

In April, the band announced a reissue of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which features 82 previously unreleased tracks. It will be out on September 30 via Nonesuch across several different special editions.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.