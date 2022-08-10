 Wilco Announce Reykjavik Residency, Share Live Version of “Ashes of American Flags” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wilco Announce Reykjavik Residency, Share Live Version of “Ashes of American Flags”

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Version Due Out September 30 via Nonesuch

Aug 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Peter Crosby
Bookmark and Share


Wilco have announced a residency at Eldborg Hall at Harpa in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 8, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting on August 30 at noon CST. The band have also shared a live 2001 WXRT Recording of “Ashes of American Flags,” from their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Listen below.

In April, the band announced a reissue of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which features 82 previously unreleased tracks. It will be out on September 30 via Nonesuch across several different special editions.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent