Wilco Announce “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” 20th Anniversary Shows in NYC and Chicago Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Charles Harris



Wilco have announced a set of live shows in NYC and Chicago to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The New York shows will take place at United Palace and the Chicago shows will be at the Auditorium Theatre. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band’s annual Solid Sound Festival will take place this May, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, among many others. Their previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Fri. Apr. 15 - New York NY @ United Palace

Sat. Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Sun. Apr. 17 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Tue. Apr. 19 - New York, NY @ United Palace

Fri. Apr. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

