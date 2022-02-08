 Wilco Announce “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” 20th Anniversary Shows in NYC and Chicago | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 8th, 2022  
Wilco Announce “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” 20th Anniversary Shows in NYC and Chicago

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Feb 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Charles Harris
Wilco have announced a set of live shows in NYC and Chicago to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The New York shows will take place at United Palace and the Chicago shows will be at the Auditorium Theatre. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band’s annual Solid Sound Festival will take place this May, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, among many others. Their previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Fri. Apr. 15 - New York NY @ United Palace
Sat. Apr. 16 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Sun. Apr. 17 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Tue. Apr. 19 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Fri. Apr. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

