Tuesday, October 26th, 2021  
Wilco Share Covers of The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony” for Amazon Music

Part of Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER Series

Oct 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Crystal Myers
Wilco have shared covers of two songs by The Beatles, “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony,” both originally from the sessions for their 1970 album Let it Be. The covers are being released as a part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign in celebration of the reissue of Let it Be, which came out earlier this month. Listen to both covers below.

Nels Cline, Wilco’s lead guitarist, states in a press release: “What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!”

