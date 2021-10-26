News

All





Wilco Share Covers of The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony” for Amazon Music Part of Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER Series

Photography by Crystal Myers



Wilco have shared covers of two songs by The Beatles, “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony,” both originally from the sessions for their 1970 album Let it Be. The covers are being released as a part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign in celebration of the reissue of Let it Be, which came out earlier this month. Listen to both covers below.

Nels Cline, Wilco’s lead guitarist, states in a press release: “What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.