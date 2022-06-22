Wilco Share Early Version of “Kamera” From New “Yankee Foxtrot Hotel” Reissue
Reissue Due Out September 16 via Nonesuch and Features 82 Previously Unreleased Tracks
Jun 22, 2022
Photography by Jamie Kelter Davis
On September 16, Wilco are releasing a massive 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot that features a whopping 82 previously unreleased tracks, and now they have shared one of those bonus cuts, an alternate early version of “Kamera” the band are calling “Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version).” Listen below and check out the full tracklist for the reissue here.
Previously from the reissue, Wilco shared a 2002 live recording of “Reservations.” In honor of the reissue they also performed the album’s “Poor Places” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Wilco also released a new album, Cruel Country, in May via the band’s own dBpm label. Previously Wilco shared Cruel Country’s first single, “Falling Apart (Right Now),” via a video for the new song. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Tired of Taking It Out on You,” via a video, and announced some new North American tour dates for August, September, and October.
As its title suggests, Cruel Country embraces the band’s Americana side. “There have been elements of Country music in everything we’ve ever done,” said frontman Jeff Tweedy in a previous press release. “We’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition, the idea that I was making Country music. But now, having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form, and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making Country.”
Wilco—Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone, and Nels Cline—recorded almost everything on the album live in the studio together, with minimal overdubs, recording at the band’s own The Loft recording studio in Chicago. “It’s a style of recording that forces a band to surrender control and learn to trust each other, along with each others’ imperfections, musical and otherwise,” said Tweedy. “But when it’s working the way it’s supposed to, it feels like gathering around some wild collective instrument, one that requires six sets of hands to play.”
Wilco’s previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.
Read our recent list ranking the 15 best Wilco songs.
Wilco Tour Dates:
Fri. Jun. 24 - Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot
Sat. Jun. 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia
Mon. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
Tue. Jun. 28 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
Fri. Jul. 1 - Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
Fri. Aug. 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
Sat. Aug. 13 - Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival
Sun. Aug. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Tue. Aug. 16 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION
Wed. Aug. 17 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium
Thu. Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sat. Aug. 20 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sun. Aug. 21 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
Tue. Aug. 23 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Wed. Aug. 24 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
Thu. Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat. Aug. 27 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
Mon. Aug. 28 - Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Fri. Sept. 9 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Sun. Sept. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
Mon. Sept. 12 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
Wed. Sept. 14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu. Sept. 15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
Sat. Sept. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue. Sept. 20 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wed. Sept. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri. Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Sat. Sept. 24 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
Sun. Oct. 2 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest
Tue. Oct. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Fri. Oct. 7 - Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival
