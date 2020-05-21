 Wilco Share New Song “Tell Your Friends” and Performed it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 21st, 2020  
Subscribe

Wilco Share New Song “Tell Your Friends” and Performed it on “Stephen Colbert”

All Proceeds Will Go to World Central Kitchen; Jeff Tweedy Also Performed “Jesus, Etc.”

May 21, 2020 By Samantha Small
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Wilco performed their uplifting new single “Tell Your Friends” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The purchases of the song, which is exclusively on Bandcamp, will go to World Central Kitchen, an organization who provides meals in the wake of natural disasters. Additionally, lead singer Jeff Tweedy played a solo rendition of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’s “Jesus, Etc.” as a web-exclusive for the show. Check it all out below.

The performance shows each band member in their respective homes. Alongside friends and family, Tweedy sings: “Don’t forget to tell your friends/When you see them again/O’ I love you/O’ I love you.”

This is a song for everyone, Tweedy said in a press release. “We miss each other. So we wrote a song about it to sing with each other, to sing to each other.”

Wilco also put out a new album, Ode to Joy, last year via the band’s own dBpm label.

Read our interview with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on Ode to Joy.

We previously posted our review of Ode to Joy and you can read that here.

Plus, read our 2015 joint interview between Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett, from our Best of 2015 issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent