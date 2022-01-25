Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, and More

News

Wilco have announced the lineup for their upcoming Solid Sound Festival, which is set to take place at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) from May 27-29. The lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, among many others. Check out the full list below.

Wilco’s previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.

Solid Sound 2022 Lineup:

Wilco

Sylvan Esso

Japanese Breakfast

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

Sun Ra Arkestra

mike watt + the missingmen

Hand Habits

Wiki

Angel Bat Dawid

Iceage

Sam Evian

NNAMDÏ

Cut Worms

Le Ren

Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet

Autumn Defense

On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa

Eleventh Dream Day

Mess Esque

Mikael Jorgensen

Liam Kazar

Tuomo & Markus

Story Pirates

John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman

