Tuesday, January 25th, 2022  
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, and More

The Festival Will Be Held May 27-29 at MASS MoCA; Also Features Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Among Others

Jan 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Wilco have announced the lineup for their upcoming Solid Sound Festival, which is set to take place at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) from May 27-29. The lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Hand Habits, Iceage, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, among many others. Check out the full list below.

Wilco’s previous studio album, Ode to Joy, came out in 2019 via dBpm. Read our interview with the band where they discuss the album here.

Solid Sound 2022 Lineup:

Wilco
Sylvan Esso
Japanese Breakfast
Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band
Jeff Tweedy & Friends
Sun Ra Arkestra
mike watt + the missingmen
Hand Habits
Wiki
Angel Bat Dawid
Iceage
Sam Evian
NNAMDÏ
Cut Worms
Le Ren
Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet
Autumn Defense
On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa
Eleventh Dream Day
Mess Esque
Mikael Jorgensen
Liam Kazar
Tuomo & Markus
Story Pirates
John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman

There are no comments for this entry yet.

