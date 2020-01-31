News

All





Wild Nothing - Stream the New EP Laughing Gas Out Now via Captured Tracks





Wild Nothing (aka Jack Tatum) has released a new EP, Laughing Gas, today via Captured Tracks. Now that the EP is out, you can stream the whole thing below, which includes four previously unreleased tracks. Also below are Wild Nothing's upcoming tour dates in honor of the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Gemini (which will be co-headlining dates with Beach Fossils).

Previously Wild Nothing shared the EP's first single, "Foyer," which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wild Nothing's last album, Indigo, his fourth, came out in August 2018 via Captured Tracks. Indigo was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Laughing Gas was recorded in Los Angeles and Richmond with the help of Jorge Elbrecht and features songs originally intended for Indigo.

Tatum had this to say about the EP in a previous press release: "I think of the EP's title as being representative of a kind of manufactured bliss and loss of control. So much of people's lives are caught up in the quest for wholeness and sometimes it feels so much easier to loosen our grip through these fabricated shortcuts, whether it's escapism, self-medication, seeking external validation or any number of other things. I often find myself guilty of almost all of these, but ultimately I think this EP finds me in a place of trying to go easier on myself. I've been extremely fortunate to continue releasing the music I love after 10 years of Wild Nothing and this release feels no different."

Read our 2018 interview with Wild Nothing on Indigo.

Read our 2018 Anatomy of a Song article on Wild Nothing where he detailed Indigo single "Partners in Motion."

Also read our review of Indigo.

Wild Nothing's 2012 album, Nocturne, was Under the Radar's #1 album of that year.

Read our 2016 interview with Wild Nothing.



Wild Nothing Tour Dates:

Wed. May 13 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. May 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Mon. May 18 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! *

Tue. May 19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outside) *

Wed. May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Thu. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Fri. May 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater *

* w/ Beach Fossils

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.