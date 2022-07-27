News

All





Wild Pink Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Title Track “ILYSM” ILYSM Due Out October 14 via Royal Mountain; Album Features J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, and More





Wild Pink have announced the release of a new album, ILYSM, which will be out on October 14 via Royal Mountain. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for the album’s title track, “ILYSM.” The album features J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, and more. View the John Smith-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

“This song, like a few others on this record, takes place where I live and the field next to it,” frontman John Ross states in a press release. “A full moon will light up all the rooms here in a way I’ve never really seen and I feel like this song wrote itself a little bit. This album is about love in its many forms and this song in particular is a metaphor for love and obsession.”

Early in the writing process for the album, Ross was diagnosed with cancer. He states: “Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis. I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life—particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.

“Writing about all this has helped me process my experience, or even just acknowledge that I still don’t completely understand how I feel about it. It’s been a very confusing, overwhelming time, and hopefully it’ll offer some kind of comfort to anyone else who’s feeling overwhelmed or confused too.”

ILYSM also features musical contributions from Yasmin Williams and Samantha Crain. Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.

ILYSM Tracklist:

1. Cahooting The Multiverse

2. Hold My Hand Feat. Julien Baker

3. Hell Is Cold

4. ILYSM

5. St. Beater Camry

6. Abducted At The Grief Retreat

7. War On Terror

8. Simple Glyphs

9. See You Better Now

10. Sucking On The Birdshot

11. The Grass Widow In The Glass Window

12. ICLYM

Wild Pink 2022 Tour Dates:

10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *

10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

10/16 - Washington, DC @DC9*

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

11/8 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/9 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur

11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

12/1 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

12/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

12/3 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

12/4 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

12/5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

12/7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

12/9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

* w/ Trace Mountains

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.