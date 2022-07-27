Wild Pink Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Title Track “ILYSM”
ILYSM Due Out October 14 via Royal Mountain; Album Features J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, and More
Wild Pink have announced the release of a new album, ILYSM, which will be out on October 14 via Royal Mountain. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for the album’s title track, “ILYSM.” The album features J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, and more. View the John Smith-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
“This song, like a few others on this record, takes place where I live and the field next to it,” frontman John Ross states in a press release. “A full moon will light up all the rooms here in a way I’ve never really seen and I feel like this song wrote itself a little bit. This album is about love in its many forms and this song in particular is a metaphor for love and obsession.”
Early in the writing process for the album, Ross was diagnosed with cancer. He states: “Even though I’d already started working on the record, everything took on new meaning after my diagnosis. I started writing songs that tried to make sense of the whole experience, including the love and support I felt from the people in my life—particularly my wife, which is where the title came from.
“Writing about all this has helped me process my experience, or even just acknowledge that I still don’t completely understand how I feel about it. It’s been a very confusing, overwhelming time, and hopefully it’ll offer some kind of comfort to anyone else who’s feeling overwhelmed or confused too.”
ILYSM also features musical contributions from Yasmin Williams and Samantha Crain. Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.
ILYSM Tracklist:
1. Cahooting The Multiverse
2. Hold My Hand Feat. Julien Baker
3. Hell Is Cold
4. ILYSM
5. St. Beater Camry
6. Abducted At The Grief Retreat
7. War On Terror
8. Simple Glyphs
9. See You Better Now
10. Sucking On The Birdshot
11. The Grass Widow In The Glass Window
12. ICLYM
Wild Pink 2022 Tour Dates:
10/12 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs) *
10/13 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios *
10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *
10/16 - Washington, DC @DC9*
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*
10/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake*
10/20 - Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*
10/21 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*
11/8 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/9 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
11/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
11/11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/12 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement
11/13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
11/14 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar
11/16 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
11/17 - Luzern, CH @ Schuur
11/18 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette
11/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset
11/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
11/22 - Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt
11/25 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*
11/26 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*
11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*
11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*
12/1 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*
12/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*
12/3 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder*
12/4 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*
12/5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*
12/7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
12/9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*
12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*
12/11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
12/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*
12/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*
12/15 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links*
12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement*
* w/ Trace Mountains
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wild Pink Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Title Track “ILYSM” (News) — Wild Pink, J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker
- Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single (News) — Daniele Luppi, Cigarettes After Sex
- Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Lead Single (News) — Plains, Jess Williamson, Waxahatchee
- George FitzGerald Shares New SOAK Collaboration “Rainbows and Dreams,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — George FitzGerald, SOAK
- Resurrection (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.