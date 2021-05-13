News

Wild Pink Announce New EP, Share New Song “Ohio” (Feat. Samia) 3 Songs Due Out June 25 via Royal Mountain





After releasing their well-received new album, A Billion Little Lights, in February, Wild Pink are back with a new single, “Ohio,” which features Samia. This is the first single on their new EP, simply titled 3 Songs, out June 25 via Royal Mountain. Check out the new song, below, followed by the tracklist and cover art for the EP.

Vocalist and frontman John Ross talks about the new track in a press release: “This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends. It’s about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night. I wrote a lot of it during soundchecks on a tour with Adam Torres in 2018.”

A Billion Little Lights featured the single “Pacific City,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

3 Songs follows their last EP that was released last month, 6 Cover Songs. Prior to A Billion Little Lights, their previous album, Yolk in the Fur, was released in 2018.

3 Songs Tracklist:

1. Ohio (Feat. Samia)

2. Leferever

3. A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway

