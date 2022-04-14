News

Wild Pink Share New Single “Q. Degraw” A Billion Little Lights Out Now via Royal Mountain





Wild Pink have shared a new single, “Q. Degraw.” It is out now via Royal Mountain. Listen below.

“This song is about my experiences with some health problems and how an extremely stressful situation can sharpen your focus on what’s important in life,” states frontman John Ross in a press release. “It’s also about how that stress can sometimes cause you to dissociate from yourself.”

Wild Pink’s most recent album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain. It featured the song “Pacific City,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Last June, they shared an EP, 3 Songs. In December, the band shared the song “Florida.”

