News

All





Wild Pink Share New Song “Florida” A Billion Little Lights Out Now via Royal Mountain





Wild Pink have shared a new song titled “Florida,” a nine-minute ode to frontman John Ross’ home state. Listen below.

“‘Florida’ is a love letter to the state I grew up in,” states Ross in a press release. “It has a bad reputation, which is well deserved, but I think it’s also a misunderstood state. It’s got its own thing going on if you look hard enough and the natural beauty there is unreal. Florida is a rewarding place if you spend the time finding its charm. I grew up listening to a lot of Florida bands like I Hate Myself and Shai Hulud, which was really formative for me early on.”

He adds, “This was the first song I wrote after a long musical hiatus during the lockdown. I had just gotten an upright piano for free on Facebook Marketplace and the piano loop was the first thing I wrote on it. ‘Florida’ puts a period at the end of the A Billion Little Lights sentence, in my mind.”

Wild Pink’s most recent album, A Billion Little Lights, came out in February via Royal Mountain. It featured the song “Pacific City,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In June, they shared an EP, 3 Songs.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.