Wild Pink Share Video for New Single “Pacific City”

Wild Pink have shared a video for their new single “Pacific City.” It serves as the fourth single from their upcoming album, A Billion Little Lights, out this Friday (Feb. 19) on Royal Mountain. Watch the Keith Pratt-directed video below.

Frontman John Ross speaks about the inspiration behind the new song in a press release: “‘Pacific City’ is named after the city in Oregon and I was watching Heat a lot while writing it. I wanted to write a few songs with a conventional song structure on this album and this was one of them—we spent a lot of time on the drum tones and used a Yamaha RX21 drum machine. The song is about time passing and realizing you’re not the same person you used to be.”

The band previously shared the songs “The Shining But Tropical,” “You Can Have It Back,” and “Oversharers Anonymous” from their upcoming album. Their most recent album, Yolk in the Fur, came out in 2018 on Tiny Engines.

