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Wild Pink Share Video for New Song “500 Is The New 250” Still Coming Down Due Out August 21 on Fire Talk

Photography by Rafael Vasconcelos

Wild Pink (the band led by John Ross) are releasing a new album, Still Coming Down, on August 21 via Fire Talk. Now they have shared its third single, “500 Is The New 250,” via a music video. Wes Sterrs directed the video. Watch it below.

Previously Wild Pink shared the album’s first single, “Round of Applause At the End of the World,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, album opener “Box Store,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Still Coming Down follows 2024’s Dulling the Horns. It was recorded across one week in Asheville, NC at the Drop of Sun studios, working with producer and engineer Alex Farrar (Bnny, Wednesday, Samia). Vocal takes were done more quickly than on previous Wild Pink albums.

“There was not a ton of overthinking,” Ross says in a press release.

The album also features longtime Wild Pink member Dan Keegan on drums, along with guests Meg Duffy (aka Hand Habits) and MJ Lenderman and his The Wind bandmates Landon George and Xandy Chelmis.

Wild Pink’s 2022 album, ILYSM, was inspired by Ross’ cancer diagnosis. Since then he’s beat cancer and become a father for the first time.

“Strangely, I feel like I’ve found my voice on this record,” he says.

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