Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire
“The band are still my friends and family,” Butler States
Will Butler, co-founder of Arcade Fire and younger brother of frontman Win Butler, has announced his departure from the band. In a series of tweets, Butler explains: “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”
Butler goes on to state that he is working on a new solo record and will be performing live this summer. He adds: “Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family.”
Last week, Arcade Fire announced the release of a new album, WE, which will be out on May 6 via Columbia. Butler’s last solo album, Generations, came out in 2020 via Merge.
