Will Butler (of Arcade Fire) Shares Video for New Song “Close My Eyes” Generations Due Out September 25 via Merge





Will Butler from Arcade Fire is releasing a new solo album, Generations, on September 25 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, “Close My Eyes,” via a video for the track that features Butler in a rowboat built by his grandfather. The video also features Butler’s band—Miles Francis, Sara Dobbs, and Julie and Jenny Shore. Watch it below.

Butler had this to say about the song in a press release: “I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often—a drive for change coupled with despair: ‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change.’ Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling—‘I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.’”

Previously Butler shared Generations’ first single, “Surrender,” via a self-directed video that commented on the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, and also to call for police and prison reform, via subtitles. “Surrender” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Butler released his debut solo album, Policy, in 2015, and put out a live album, Friday Night, in 2016, both via Merge. Butler produced Generations, recording it in his basement studio in Brooklyn. The album was mixed in two parts, in Montreal by longtime Arcade Fire engineer Mark Lawson and with Brooklyn-based producer Shiftee mixing the other half.

Also read our 2015 interview with Butler about Policy. And read our review of Friday Night.

