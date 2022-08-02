Will Sheff of Okkervil River Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for Single “Estrangement Zone”
Nothing Special Due Out October 7 via ATO
Aug 02, 2022
Photography by Bret Curry
Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff has announced the release of his debut solo album, Nothing Special, which will be out on October 7 via ATO. Sheff has also shared a video for the album track “Estrangement Zone.” View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
In a press release, Sheff elaborates on the new album: “When I was just a kid, I got caught up in the dream of being a rock and roll star. Like so many other young people, I fell in love with the idea of being called to this glorious path outside of ordinary life. And I ended up in a band with people who felt this same call - especially our brilliant drummer Travis Nelsen, who was like a brother to me. We would trade tales of hilarious antics and outrageous excess and tragic death like they were almost scripture. Travis and I fell out painfully, and he died in the early weeks of lockdown. I think a big part of Nothing Special centers around grieving for him, grieving for everything my friends have lost, grieving for the rock and rock and roll myth, and trying to open my eyes to a more transcendent reality.”
Nothing Special features musical contributions from guitarist Will Graefe, bassist Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith, and Death Cab For Cutie pianist Zac Rae. The album also features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman. It was engineered by John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore.
Okkervil River’s most recent album, In the Rainbow Rain, came out in 2018 via ATO.
Read our The End interview on endings and death with Will Sheff.
Nothing Special Tracklist:
1. The Spiral Season
2. In The Thick Of It
3. Estrangement Zone
4. Nothing Special
5. Holy Man
6. Like The Last Time
7. Marathon Girl
8. Evidence
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Check Out Photos of The Black Crowes at the Santa Barbara Bowl (Review) — The Black Crowes
- Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album (News) — Carly Rae Jepsen
- We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates (News) — We Were Promised Jetpacks
- Hovvdy Share New Version of “Ruby” For The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack (News) — Hovvdy
- Cate Le Bon Announces Fall Tour (News) — Cate Le Bon
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.