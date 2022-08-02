News

Will Sheff of Okkervil River Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for Single “Estrangement Zone” Nothing Special Due Out October 7 via ATO

Photography by Bret Curry



Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff has announced the release of his debut solo album, Nothing Special, which will be out on October 7 via ATO. Sheff has also shared a video for the album track “Estrangement Zone.” View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Sheff elaborates on the new album: “When I was just a kid, I got caught up in the dream of being a rock and roll star. Like so many other young people, I fell in love with the idea of being called to this glorious path outside of ordinary life. And I ended up in a band with people who felt this same call - especially our brilliant drummer Travis Nelsen, who was like a brother to me. We would trade tales of hilarious antics and outrageous excess and tragic death like they were almost scripture. Travis and I fell out painfully, and he died in the early weeks of lockdown. I think a big part of Nothing Special centers around grieving for him, grieving for everything my friends have lost, grieving for the rock and rock and roll myth, and trying to open my eyes to a more transcendent reality.”

Nothing Special features musical contributions from guitarist Will Graefe, bassist Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith, and Death Cab For Cutie pianist Zac Rae. The album also features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman. It was engineered by John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore.

Okkervil River’s most recent album, In the Rainbow Rain, came out in 2018 via ATO.

Read our The End interview on endings and death with Will Sheff.

Nothing Special Tracklist:

1. The Spiral Season

2. In The Thick Of It

3. Estrangement Zone

4. Nothing Special

5. Holy Man

6. Like The Last Time

7. Marathon Girl

8. Evidence

