Monday, April 11th, 2022  
William Basinski and Janek Schaefer Share Video for New Single “...on reflection (three)”

...on reflection Due Out April 29 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Apr 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
William Basinski and Janek Schaefer have shared a video for their new single, “...on reflection (three).” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, …on reflection, which will be out on April 29 via Temporary Residence Ltd. View the video, directed by Basinski and James Elaine, below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, the duo shared the song “...on reflection (one).”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

