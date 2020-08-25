News

William Basinski Announces New Album, Shares Meditative New Track “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” Lamentations Due Out November 13 via Temporary Residence





Composer and producer William Basinski’s claim to fame started when he took 20 year old, decaying tapes and transformed them into The Disintegration Loops. From then on he’s made a handful of other records, but nothing quite as prolific. So, he decided to repeat the process from The Disintegration Loops, but this time he doubled the timespan. Here comes Lamentations, with tracks dating all the way back to 1979. And your first listen is available now—check out “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” below. Lamentations is due out November 13 via Temporary Residence.

Basinski is the sultan of sadness; and he makes you feel this way without uttering a word. “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” derives around a chilling synth loop that grows into mountains and valleys, rising and falling. Faintly in the background comes in an operatic voice full of regret. It’s haunting; but it’s gorgeous.

Lamentations Tracklist:

01 For Whom the Bell Tolls

02 The Wheel of Fortune

03 Paradise Lost

04 Tear Vial

05 O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow

06 Passio

07 Punch and Judy

08 Silent Spring

09 Transfiguration

10 All These Too, I, I Love

11 Please, This Shit Has Got to Stop

12 Fin

