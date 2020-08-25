William Basinski Announces New Album, Shares Meditative New Track “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow”
Lamentations Due Out November 13 via Temporary Residence
Composer and producer William Basinski’s claim to fame started when he took 20 year old, decaying tapes and transformed them into The Disintegration Loops. From then on he’s made a handful of other records, but nothing quite as prolific. So, he decided to repeat the process from The Disintegration Loops, but this time he doubled the timespan. Here comes Lamentations, with tracks dating all the way back to 1979. And your first listen is available now—check out “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” below. Lamentations is due out November 13 via Temporary Residence.
Basinski is the sultan of sadness; and he makes you feel this way without uttering a word. “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” derives around a chilling synth loop that grows into mountains and valleys, rising and falling. Faintly in the background comes in an operatic voice full of regret. It’s haunting; but it’s gorgeous.
Lamentations Tracklist:
01 For Whom the Bell Tolls
02 The Wheel of Fortune
03 Paradise Lost
04 Tear Vial
05 O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow
06 Passio
07 Punch and Judy
08 Silent Spring
09 Transfiguration
10 All These Too, I, I Love
11 Please, This Shit Has Got to Stop
12 Fin
