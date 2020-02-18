 Wilma Archer Shares New Song “Decades” Feat. Laura Groves and Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020  
Wilma Archer Shares New Song “Decades” Feat. Laura Groves & Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring

A Western Circular Due Out April 3 via Weird World

Feb 18, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Wilma Archer (aka Will Archer, who used to release music as Slime) is putting out a new album, A Western Circular, on April 3 via Domino imprint Weird World. Now he has shared another song from it, "Decades," which features guest vocals from Laura Groves and Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring. It's a gorgeous and artfully reigned in track, where Herring and Groves' vocals complement each other, when they could have easily clashed. Listen to it below.

Archer had this to say about "Decades" in a press release: "The song acts as part one of a 10-minute composition as per the running order of the album, with 'Ugly Feelings' being the counterpart. Both songs demonstrate cyclical melodic motifs, further illustrating the theme of A Western Circular."

Previously Archer shared A Western Circular's first single, "Last Sniff," which features guest vocals from MF DOOM. It was shared via a video for the track. The album also features Sudan Archives.

