Wire Announce Official Bootleg Compilation Release, Share Video for “Stepping Off Too Quick”
Not About To Die Due Out June 24 via pinkflag
May 10, 2022
Photography by Annette Green
Wire have announced the official release of Not About To Die, a collection of demos originally released in the early ’80s as an illegal bootleg. It will be out on June 24 via pinkflag. The band have shared a video for “Stepping Off Too Quick,” a track from the compilation. View the video below, along with the compilation’s tracklist and cover art.
Many songs that encompass the new compilation were demos recorded for the band’s second and third albums: Chairs Missing and 154.
In 2020, they shared the track “The Art of Persistence.”
Not About To Die Tracklist:
1. Oh No Not So (Save The Bullet) – 4th demo
2. Culture Vultures – 4th demo
3. It’s The Motive – 4th demo
4. Love Ain’t Polite – 4th demo
5. French Film (Blurred) – 4th demo
6. Underwater Experiences – 4th demo
7. Stalemate – 4th demo
8. Options R – 5th demo
9. Indirect Enquiries v1 – 5th demo
10. Chairs Missing (Use To) – 5th demo
11. Being Sucked In Again – 5th demo
12. Ignorance No Plea (I Should Have Known Better) – 6th demo
13. Once Is Enough – 6th demo
14. The Other Window – 6th demo
15. Stepping Off Too Quick (Not About To Die) – 6th demo
16. On Returning – 6th demo
17. Former Airline – 6th demo
18. Two People In A Room – 6th demo
