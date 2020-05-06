News

Wire Share New Single “The Art of Persistence” 10:20 Due Out June 19 via pinkflag





Just five months after the January release of Mind Hive, Wire will return with their forthcoming album, 10:20, due out June 19 (although originally scheduled for release on Record Store Day) via the band’s own label, pinkflag. Now the band have shared a sneak preview of the record with the first ever studio recording of “The Art of Persistence.” Listen below.

Wire fans are no stranger to “The Art of Persistence,” however. Back when Wire reunited in 2000, the song was available on both the long-deleted EP The Third Day (this version of the song was described “as a rehearsal room run-through”) and the live version on the legal bootleg album Recycling Sherwood Forest. Now “The Art of Persistence’s” slow burning, yet undeniably uneasy sound has been officially recorded and mixed.

Along with footage of the mastering of “The Art of Persistence,” within the song’s accompanying video is a photo collage of Wire’s performance at Band on The Wall in Manchester on January 28, 2020, just one leg of Wire’s UK tour of independent venues. In the video’s YouTube description, Wire asks the users to donate to said venues to allow them to remain open post-COVID-19 lockdown.

“All of these venues are now under threat by the continuing coronavirus lockdown,” the band wrote. “Please consider supporting them and venues like them so they will be there when we are all able to participate in live events as performers and audience again.”

10:20 is both a treat for long-term fans and those intrigued by Wire’s long-standing repertoire. The album is an accumulation of what the band refers to as “strays.” Meaning, these songs are recordings that either never made past albums or that mutated through live live performances. Now, these tracks (some coming all the way from 2010) have found a new home on 10:20.

