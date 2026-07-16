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Wishy Share Video for New Song “All the Rage” Nature’s Pill Due Out October 2 via Winspear

Photography by Rian Archer

Wishy are releasing a new album, Nature’s Pill, on October 2 via Winspear. Now they have shared its second single, “All the Rage,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Vocalist/guitarist Kevin Krauter had this to say in a press release: “Hello Lovelies and welcome to the official Wishy press blurb for the second single !!!! Yayyy the song is out we are so happy!! :) Some *~Fun Facts~* about this song number 1. i wrote it after seeing artificial go and good flying birds play an awesome show major inspo 2. my roommate judah gave me some good pointers while i was writing it shoutout to him and 3. the band played all together while recording this one :) ok thanx enjoy!!!”

Previously the band released its first single, “Lovesick,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Nature’s Pill is the band’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2024’s Triple Seven and 2025’s Planet Popstar EP.

Wishy is vocalist/guitarist Nina Pitchkites, vocalist/guitarist Kevin Krauter, guitarist Dimitri Morris, bassist Mitch Collins, and drummer Conner Host. The Indianapolis shoegaze/dream-pop band recorded the album in Los Angeles with Triple Seven co-producer Ben Lumsdaine.

Krauter had this to say in a press release: “Being in an indie band feels bizarre when the world is on fire. What can you do at the end of the day other than carve out some space—at the very least I have my imagination and I can invite others to join me there. At a certain point you need to say fuck it and roll with it.”

Read our review of Planet Popstar.

Wishy Tour Dates:

07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center *

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

07/31 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge *&

08/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *&

08/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *&

08/04 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *&

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *&

08/07 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *&

08/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *&

08/11 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic *&

08/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *&

08/15 – Portland, OR @ Courthouse Square *&

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *&

08/17 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Ballroom *

08/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

09/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Fountain Square $

09/26–09/27 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Balaclava Festival

10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ WISHYFEST @ Atomic Duckpin

10/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/13 – Portland, ME @ SPACE

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/17 – New York, NY @ Racket

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

10/20 – Durham, NC @ Stanczyks

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Revival

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

*​ w/ Beach Bunny

*& w/ Beach Bunny and The Beths

$ w/ Ratboys

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