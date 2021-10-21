News

All





Wolf Alice Announce Deluxe Reissue of “Blue Weekend” Due Out October 29 via Dirty Hit/RCA

Photography by Jordan Hemingway



Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced a deluxe reissue of their most recent album, the Mercury Prize-nominated Blue Weekend. The reissue will feature a cover of Alex G’s “Bobby,” along with a set of live versions of songs from the album, which are collectively titled “The Pool Sessions.” It will be out on October 29 via Dirty Hit/RCA. Check out the tracklist below, along with the band’s list of tour dates for late 2021 and early 2022 (most of which are sold out).

Blue Weekend came out back in June. It featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings,” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Blue Weekend Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II

12. Smile – The Pool Sessions

13. How Can I Make It OK ? – The Pool Sessions

14. Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love) – The Pool Sessions

15. Bobby – The Pool Sessions

16. The Last Man On Earth – The Pool Sessions

Wolf Alice North America Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

Oct 25 - Showbox Market, Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)

Oct 26 - Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Oct 28 - Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Oct 30 - San Francisco, CA, August Hall (SOLD OUT)

Nov 1 - Salt Lake City, UT, Grand @ The Complex

Nov 3 - Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT)

Nov 4 - Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT)

Nov 6 - Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line (SOLD OUT)

Nov 8 - Chicago, IL, The Vic (SOLD OUT)

Nov 9 - Columbus, OH, Newport

Nov 11 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club (SOLD OUT)

Nov 12 - New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Nov 13 - New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Nov 15 - Washington DC, Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

Nov 16 - Washington DC, Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN, Cannery

Nov 20 - Atlanta, GA, Terminal West (SOLD OUT)

Wolf Alice UK & Ireland January 2022 Tour Dates:

05 January – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

07 Jan – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

08 January – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

09 Jan – O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK (SOLD OUT)

10 Jan – UEA, Norwich, UK (SOLD OUT)

12 Jan – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

13 Jan – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

14 Jan – O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK (SOLD OUT)

15 Jan – Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

18 Jan – Eventim Apollo, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

19 Jan – Eventim Apollo, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

20 Jan—Eventim Apollo, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

22 Jan – O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK (SOLD OUT)

23 Jan – De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK (SOLD OUT)

24 Jan – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE (SOLD OUT)

25 Jan – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE (SOLD OUT)

27 Jan – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

28 Jan – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

30 Jan – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)

31 Jan – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.