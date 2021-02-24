News

Wolf Alice Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "The Last Man on Earth" Blue Weekend Due Out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA

Photography by Jordan Hemingway



Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced a new album, Blue Weekend, and shared a video for its first single, “The Last Man on Earth.” Blue Weekend is due out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA. It is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Visions of a Life, which won them the coveted Mercury Prize. Check out “The Last Man on Earth” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“The Last Man on Earth” slowly builds from frontwoman Ellie Rowsell mainly being backed by simply a piano to its epic and louder conclusion. Jordan Hemingway directed the black & white video.

“It’s about the arrogance of humans,” Rowsell says of the song in a press release. “I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The band’s full line-up is Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass), and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). The band stayed in an Airbnb in Somerset, England and worked on some demos in a converted church. Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine) then produced the final album.

Visions of a Life was our Album of the Week, we gave it a rave 9/10 review, and it was also #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

Read our 2017 interview with Wolf Alice on Visions of a Life.

Wolf Alice released their debut album, My Love Is Cool, back in 2015. It made it to #3 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2015 list and landed Rowsell on the cover of our Best of 2015 print issue, in a joint cover with Father John Misty.

Read our Best of 2015 article on Wolf Alice. Also read our earlier 2015 print article on Wolf Alice, as well as our 2015 Pleased to Meet You Spotlight article on Wolf Alice. And read our review of My Love Is Cool here.

Blue Weekend Tracklist:

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick on the Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play the Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man on Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II

