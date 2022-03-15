 Wolf Alice Announce New Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wolf Alice Announce New Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Blue Weekend Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA

Mar 15, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Andy DeLuca
Bookmark and Share


Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced some new fall North American tour dates. They happen this April and May and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

They are in honor of the band’s Mercury Prize-nominated album, Blue Weekend, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. The album came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”

Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:

Mon-Mar-21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
Tue-Mar-22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu-Mar-24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Fri-Mar-25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat-Mar-26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
Mon-Mar-28 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
Tue-Mar-29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed-Mar-30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Apr-1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat-Apr-2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Tue-Apr-5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Wed-Apr-6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
Fri-Apr-8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Mon-Apr-11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Tue-Apr-12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu-Apr-14 – Austin, TX @ Emos’
Fri-Apr-15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat-Apr-16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Mon-Jun-20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Tue-Jun-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
Sat-Sep-24 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
Tue-Sep-27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5~
Thu-Sep-29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground~
Fri-Sep-30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live~
Sat-Oct-1 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live~
Mon-Oct-3 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall~
Tue-Oct-4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall~
Thu-Oct-6 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre~
Fri-Oct-7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore~
Sat-Oct-8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman~
Mon-Oct-10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre~
Tue-Oct-11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand~
Thu-Oct-13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~
Fri-Oct-14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore~
Sat-Oct-15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom~
Mon-Oct-17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~

~-new dates
*-opening for Bleachers
#- opening for Halsey

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent