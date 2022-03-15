Wolf Alice Announce New Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Blue Weekend Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA
Mar 15, 2022
Photography by Andy DeLuca
Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced some new fall North American tour dates. They happen this April and May and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.
They are in honor of the band’s Mercury Prize-nominated album, Blue Weekend, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. The album came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”
Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”
Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.
Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:
Mon-Mar-21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
Tue-Mar-22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu-Mar-24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Fri-Mar-25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat-Mar-26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
Mon-Mar-28 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
Tue-Mar-29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed-Mar-30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Apr-1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat-Apr-2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Tue-Apr-5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Wed-Apr-6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
Fri-Apr-8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Mon-Apr-11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Tue-Apr-12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu-Apr-14 – Austin, TX @ Emos’
Fri-Apr-15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat-Apr-16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Mon-Jun-20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Tue-Jun-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
Sat-Sep-24 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
Tue-Sep-27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5~
Thu-Sep-29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground~
Fri-Sep-30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live~
Sat-Oct-1 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live~
Mon-Oct-3 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall~
Tue-Oct-4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall~
Thu-Oct-6 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre~
Fri-Oct-7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore~
Sat-Oct-8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman~
Mon-Oct-10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre~
Tue-Oct-11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand~
Thu-Oct-13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~
Fri-Oct-14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore~
Sat-Oct-15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom~
Mon-Oct-17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~
~-new dates
*-opening for Bleachers
#- opening for Halsey
