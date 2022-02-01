News

All





Wolf Alice Announce New Spring North American Tour Dates Blue Weekend Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA

Photography by Jordan Hemingway



Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced some new spring North American tour dates. They mainly go down this April and May and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

They are in honor of the band’s Mercury Prize-nominated album, Blue Weekend, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. The album came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”

Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:

Mon-Mar-21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

Tue-Mar-22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu-Mar-24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Fri-Mar-25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat-Mar-26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

Mon-Mar-28 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

Tue-Mar-29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed-Mar-30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Apr-1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat-Apr-2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Tue-Apr-5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Wed-Apr-6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

Fri-Apr-8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Mon-Apr-11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Tue-Apr-12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu-Apr-14 – Austin, TX @ Emos’

Fri-Apr-15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat-Apr-16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mon-Jun-20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #



*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.