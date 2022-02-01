Wolf Alice Announce New Spring North American Tour Dates
Blue Weekend Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA
Feb 01, 2022
Britain’s Wolf Alice have announced some new spring North American tour dates. They mainly go down this April and May and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.
They are in honor of the band’s Mercury Prize-nominated album, Blue Weekend, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. The album came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”
Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”
Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.
Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:
Mon-Mar-21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
Tue-Mar-22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu-Mar-24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Fri-Mar-25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat-Mar-26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
Mon-Mar-28 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
Tue-Mar-29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed-Mar-30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Apr-1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat-Apr-2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Tue-Apr-5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Wed-Apr-6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
Fri-Apr-8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Mon-Apr-11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Tue-Apr-12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu-Apr-14 – Austin, TX @ Emos’
Fri-Apr-15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat-Apr-16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Mon-Jun-20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Tue-Jun-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
*-opening for Bleachers
#- opening for Halsey
