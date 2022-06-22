News

Wolf Alice Share “Feeling Myself (Lullaby Version)” Blue Lullaby Due Out This Friday via Dirty Hit/RCA

Photography by Andy DeLuca



This Friday, Britain’s Wolf Alice are releasing a new EP, Blue Lullaby, that features new stripped down versions of four songs from their acclaimed 2021 album Blue Weekend, and have shared the lullaby version of “Feeling Myself.” Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.

Previously Wolf Alice shared the lullaby version of “The Last Man on Earth,” which features mainly piano and a choir.

Frontwoman Ellie Roswell had this to say about the EP in a previous press release: “Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different. We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I’m happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

In March Wolf Alice performed “The Last Man on Earth” with a choir and string section on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blue Weekend was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Blue Weekend, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize, came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”

Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:

Sat-Sep-24 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thu-Sep-29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri-Sep-30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sat-Oct-1 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mon-Oct-3 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Tue-Oct-4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Thu-Oct-6 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri-Oct-7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sat-Oct-8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mon-Oct-10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue-Oct-11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand

Thu-Oct-13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Fri-Oct-14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat-Oct-15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mon-Oct-17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

