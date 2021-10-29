News

Wolf Alice Share Video for Live Cover of Alex G’s “Bobby” Blue Weekend Deluxe Version Out Today via Dirty Hit/RCA

Photography by Jordan Hemingway



Britain’s Wolf Alice have shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.” The video coincides with the new deluxe version release of the band’s Mercury Prize-nominated album, Blue Weekend. It is out now via Dirty Hit/RCA. Watch the video below.

The original Blue Weekend came out back in June. It featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings,” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

