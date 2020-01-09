Wolf Parade Share New Song “Julia Take Your Man Home”

News

Wolf Parade are releasing a new album, Thin Mind, on January 24 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, "Julia Take Your Man Home." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The song features lead vocals from Spencer Krug, who had this to say about it in a press release: "I'm singing about some other, worse version of myself. It's not actually me. I've never carved shapes that look like dicks into anything."

Thin Mind includes "Against the Day," a new song the band shared in October via a video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced in November they shared another new song from it, "Forest Green," via a lyric video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Thin Mind is the follow-up to Wolf Parade's 2017 reunion album Cry Cry Cry. The band's current lineup is Dan Boeckner, Spencer Krug, and Arlen Thompson, after multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro amicably left the band in 2018 when their touring for Cry Cry Cry was complete. John Goodmanson produced Thin Mind at Risque Disque on Vancouver Island, BC. Goodmanson mixed the album at Bogroll Studios in Seattle and Noah Mintz mastered it at Lacquer Channel Mastering in Toronto. The album is out on Sub Pop worldwide, apart from Canada, where it's out on Royal Mountain Records.

Krug had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Thin Mind refers to the way that being around too much tech has made our focus thin."

Boeckner added: "It's opening one more page, scrolling one more thing, and the weird, sort-of hollow automaton feeling that you get from it."

Thompson further explained: "This record is very personal, but at the same time, we're all coming from the same place of a general sense of anxiety. How do you deal with the constant barrage of having your opinions swayed by all these different actors when you don't know who they are or what their purpose is? There is no normal anymore."

Read our 2017 interview with Wolf Parade.

Read our review of Cry Cry Cry.

Wolf Parade Tour Dates:

Jan. 27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

Jan. 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Jan. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Jan. 31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern *

Feb. 01 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole *

Feb. 03 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

Feb. 04 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

Feb. 05 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre *

Feb. 07 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

Feb. 08 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

Feb. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge *

Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

Feb. 12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore **

Feb. 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **

Feb. 17 - London, ON - London Music Hall **

Feb. 18 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club **

Feb. 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer **

Feb. 22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club **

Feb. 23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club **

Feb. 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **

Mar. 02 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

Mar. 03 - Hamburg, DE - Knust

Mar. 04 - Berlin, DE - Gretchen

Mar. 06 - Cologne, DE - Club Volta

Mar. 07 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

Mar. 08 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes

Mar. 09 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

Mar. 10 - Brussels, BE - Orangerie @ Botanique

Mar. 11 - London, UK - The Dome

Mar. 13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Mar. 14 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room)

Mar. 15 - Dublin, IE - The Button Factory



* w/ Land of Talk

** w/ Jo Passed

