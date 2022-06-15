 Wombo Share New Single “Snakey,” Announce Tour with Deeper | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wombo Share New Single “Snakey,” Announce Tour with Deeper

Fairy Rust Due Out July 29 via Fire Talk

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Kentucky-based trio Wombo have shared a new single, “Snakey.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Fairy Rust, which will be out on July 29 via Fire Talk. They have also announced a tour with labelmate Deeper. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the single “Backflip,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wombo 2022 Tour Dates:

07.21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
07.30 - Albany, WI @ Postock Festival
08.01 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
08.04 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ^
08.09 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar ^
08.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^
08.11 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar ^
08.12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast ^
08.13 - Tucson, AZ @ Templetons ^
08.16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08.17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)
08.20 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
08.21 - Louisville, KY @ Guestroom Records (In Store & Signing)
09.02 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

^ w/ Deeper

