Wombo Share New Single “Snakey,” Announce Tour with Deeper
Fairy Rust Due Out July 29 via Fire Talk
Kentucky-based trio Wombo have shared a new single, “Snakey.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Fairy Rust, which will be out on July 29 via Fire Talk. They have also announced a tour with labelmate Deeper. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.
Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the single “Backflip,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Wombo 2022 Tour Dates:
07.21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
07.30 - Albany, WI @ Postock Festival
08.01 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
08.04 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ^
08.09 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar ^
08.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^
08.11 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar ^
08.12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast ^
08.13 - Tucson, AZ @ Templetons ^
08.16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08.17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)
08.20 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
08.21 - Louisville, KY @ Guestroom Records (In Store & Signing)
09.02 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
^ w/ Deeper
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins and Damon Reece) Share New Song “Apples” (News) — Sun’s Signature, Elizabeth Fraser, Cocteau Twins
- Premiere: Syd Warwick Shares New Single “Lost the Light” (News) — Syd Warwick
- Mice Parade Share Video for New Song “Eyes See Stars” (Feat. Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir) (News) — Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, Mice Parade
- beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36” (News) — beabadoobee
- Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share New Single “A Different Life” (News) — Art Moore, Boy Scouts, Ezra Furman
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.