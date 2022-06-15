News

All





Wombo Share New Single “Snakey,” Announce Tour with Deeper Fairy Rust Due Out July 29 via Fire Talk





Kentucky-based trio Wombo have shared a new single, “Snakey.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Fairy Rust, which will be out on July 29 via Fire Talk. They have also announced a tour with labelmate Deeper. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the single “Backflip,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wombo 2022 Tour Dates:

07.21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

07.30 - Albany, WI @ Postock Festival

08.01 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

08.04 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ^

08.09 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar ^

08.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

08.11 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar ^

08.12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast ^

08.13 - Tucson, AZ @ Templetons ^

08.16 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08.17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

08.20 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

08.21 - Louisville, KY @ Guestroom Records (In Store & Signing)

09.02 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

^ w/ Deeper

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.